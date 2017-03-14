HOLLYWOOD—Firefighters from Los Angeles Fire Department took 51 minutes to extinguish flames at a strip mall located at 4659 W Fountain Avenue in Hollywood on Tuesday, March 14. The fire erupted after 4 a.m. in one unit of the two-story building, ABC 7 News reported.

The flames threatened to spread over to an adjacent four-story commercial building but the firefighters successfully prevented the building from suffering any damage.

Erik Scott, spokesperson for the LAFD tweeted: “Flames easily could of spread into the windows & attic vents of the adjacent brick apartment bldg but @LAFD saved it.”

The intersection of Fountain and Vermont Avenues was blocked as a result of the incident. No injuries were reported from the scene of the fire.

More than 100 firefighters were at the scene fighting the blaze. The press release indicated that the firefighters were “gaining [the] upper hand on the bulk of the fire” by 4:40 a.m., after it spread to several businesses in the strip mall.

The source of the fire is not known and is currently under investigation.