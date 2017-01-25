HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A Los Angeles Firefighter helped a man, who threatened to jump off Hollywood overpass on the 101 Freeway, safely surrender to police after causing the freeway to shut down.

According to NBC News, Kenneth Fraser, a Los Angeles Firefighter was on his way home from training, when he saw a group of people gathered around a man on the 101 Freeway overpass in Hollywood.

Fraser pulled over to try and talk to the man.

Fraser, a rookie firefighter, with only a few months of training, proceeded to speak with the man, who was threatening to jump off the overpass.

“I was able to identify by explaining to him what I had to experience growing up and other issues and problems, and what I did to overcome that,” Fraser told NBC News.

When the police arrived, they allowed Fraser to continue speaking with the man because of the rapport he developed with him.

Eventually, Fraser was able to convince the man to safely surrender. There were air rescue cushions underneath the freeway that were placed by officers in case he would jump.

Fraser told NBC News, he hopes his good deed inspires people.

“At the end of the day, it’s my job and my duty, it’s an opportunity for me to change someone’s else’s life,” Fraser said. “I don’t believe there’s a greater calling than that.”

The 101 Freeway reopened shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.