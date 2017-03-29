BENEDICT CANYON—According to reports, actress Emmy Rossum had over $150,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her home last week located on the 9700 block of San Circle in the Beverly Glen/Benedict Canyon area.

The burglars targeted two safes inside the actresses home. Authorities stated that the culprits broke a rear patio window and turned off the alarm before opening the safe.

TMZ reported that the 30-year old actress was in New York at the time of burglary indicating that when the housekeeper was at the home on Wednesday, March 22 all was fine. When the housekeeper returned on Friday, March 24 the power was off and a glass pane on the back door was broken.

Rossum is also a director and singer-songwriter. She is known for her portrayal of Fiona Gallagher in the Showtime TV comedy “Shameless,” alongside actor William H. Macy.

Rossum has appeared in the films “Beautiful Creatures,” “Before I Disappear,” “Youre Not You,” “Coment” and “The Day After Tomorrow.”

The actress later sent out a tweet thanking law enforcement. ‘Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication.”

Rossum is just the latest celebrity who has had her home broken into in recent weeks. Other celebs whose homes were burglarized include Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morrisette, Yasiel Puig, Jaime Pressly, Kendall Jenner, Nick Young and Derek Fisher.