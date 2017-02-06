HOLLYWOOD HILLS–A rollover vehicle crash off of southbound 101 freeway in Hollywood Hills killed two women and left two men in critical condition on Saturday.

The collision took place just before 7:30 p.m., Los Angeles fire officials disclosed. A van, which held three passengers (two women, ages 50 and 60, and one man, age 60) crossed over a barrier onto the northbound highway near the Barham Boulevard overpass, striking another vehicle (being driven by a 48 year-old man) in the process. Both women died on scene, while the two men were left critically injured.

None of the victims have been identified, and the cause of the crash has not been determined. A third vehicle was also hit, though none of its passengers were affected.

Patch.com quoted Erik Scott from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), “A van broke through a barrier near the Barham Boulevard overpass and launched over the northbound 101 Freeway lanes and landed on the center median and into a second vehicle on the southbound lanes causing significant damage to both vehicles.”

Around 9:30 p.m., approximately two hours after the crash, officials closed off all southbound lanes near Barham Boulevard and Highland Avenue. California Highway Patrol (CHP) released a SigReport about the incident. Upon their arrival, firefighters retrieved all victims from the overturned van and lifted the vehicle to ensure no other people were trapped underneath.

Lanes reopened around 1:00 a.m.