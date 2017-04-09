HOLLYWOOD—Well, the times are changing people! For the first time in the history of the MTV Movie Awards, the 2017 ceremony will combine TV with Film. Yep, it’s a clash of two of the biggest forms of entertainment. The film “Get Out” and the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” are the top contenders picking up 6 nominations and 4 nominations respectively.

To be honest I’m not certain how I feel about the sudden changes, because it means many popular categories have been eliminated and we are now seeing a combination of categories that were once separate. Yup, the guys and girls will face-off in the Best Actor in a Movie category, as well as Best Actor in a Show category.

The winners will be selected by the public, so that should give you a sign that popular will overrule versus critical praise. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Movie Of The Year

-“Beauty and the Beast”

-“Logan”

-“Get Out”

-“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

-“The Edge of Seventeen”

Best Actor In A Movie

-Daniel Kaluuya “Get Out”

-Hailee Steinfeld “The Edge of Seventeen”

-Hugh Jackman “Logan”

-James McAvoy “Split”

-Taraji P. Henson “Hidden Figures”

-Emma Watson “Beauty and the Beast”

Best Kiss

-Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome “Moonlight”

-Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling “La La Land”

-Emma Watson & Dan Stevens “Beauty and the Beast”

-Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”

-Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard “Empire

Best Villain

-Allison Williams “Get Out”

-Jared Leto “Suicide Squad”

-Demogorgon “Stranger Things”

-Wes Bentley “American Horror Story”

-Jeffrey Dean Morgan “The Walking Dead”

Show Of The Year

-“Atlanta”

-“Game of Thrones”

-“Insecure”

-“Pretty Little Liars”

-“Stranger Things”

-“This is Us”

Best Actor In A Show

-Donald Glover “Atlanta”

-Emilia Clarke “Game of Thrones”

-Millie Bobby Brown “Stranger Things”

-Mandy Moore “This is Us”

-Jeffrey Dean Morgan “The Walking Dead”

-Gina Rodriguez “Jane the Virgin”

Best Host

-Ellen DeGeneres “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

-RuPual “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

-Samantha bee “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

-Trevor Noah “The Daily Show”

-John Oliver “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Best Reality Competition

-“America’s Got Talent”

-“MasterChef Junior”

-“The Bachelor”

-“The Voice”

-“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Best Documentary

-“13th”

-“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”

-“This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

-“O.J.: Made in America”

-“I Am Not Your Negro”

Best Hero

-Felicity Jones “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

-Taraji P. Henson “Hidden Figures”

-Stephen Amell “Arrow”

-Grant Gustin “The Flash”

-Mike Colter “Luke Cage”

-Millie Boby Brown “Stranger Things”

Best Duo

-Adam Levine & Blake Shelton “The Voice”

-Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen “Logan”

-Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

-Josh Gad & Luke Evans “Beauty and the Beast”

-Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield “Atlanta”

-Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery “Get Out”

Best American Story

-“Blackish”

-“Jane the Virgin”

-“Moonlight”

-“Transparent”

-“Fresh Off the Boat”

Best Fight Against The System

-“Hidden Figures”

-“Loving”

-“Luke Cage”

-“Mr. Robot”

-“Get Out”

Best Comedic Performance

-Adam DeVine “Workaholics”

-Lil Rey Howery “Get Out”

-Will Arnett “The LEGO Batman Movie”

-Seth MacFarlane “Family Guy”

-Seth Rogen “Sausage Party”

-Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson “Broad City”

Best Tearjerker

“This is Us” Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

-“Moonlight” Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

-“Me Before You” Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

-“Grey’s Anatomy” Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tells her children about Derek’s death

-“Game of Thrones” Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) death

Next Generation Award

-Chrissy Metz

-Riz Ahmed

-Yara Shahidi

-Issa Rae

-Daniel Kaluuya

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Adam DeVine who previously starred with Zac Efron in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.” The ceremony will be held from the notorious Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. EST.