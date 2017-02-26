HOLLYWOOD—Well awards season is great for most in the entertainment industry, there is one awards ceremony that many in the industry dread: The Razzies! The Razzies celebrate all things bad in cinema for the year and in 2016 there were two films that had people buzzing: “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”
Both flicks took home a total of four Razzie awards apiece, with “Hillary’s America” taking the prize for the Worst Picture. A list of winners can be viewed below:
Worst Feature
-“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Worst Actress
-Becky Turner “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Worst Actor
-Dinesh D’Souza “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Worst Supporting Actor
-Jesse Eisenberg “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Worst Supporting Actress
-Kristen Wiig “Zoolander No. 2”
Worst Screen Combo
-Ben Affleck and his BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Worst Director
-Dinseh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
-“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Worst Screenplay
-“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Razzie Redeemer Award
-Mel Gibson “Hacksaw Ridge”
So the worst of 2016 has been crowned, so who are likely to be contenders in 2017, I think “Fifty Shades Darker” is indeed a front-runner at this point!