HOLLYWOOD—Well awards season is great for most in the entertainment industry, there is one awards ceremony that many in the industry dread: The Razzies! The Razzies celebrate all things bad in cinema for the year and in 2016 there were two films that had people buzzing: “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”

Both flicks took home a total of four Razzie awards apiece, with “Hillary’s America” taking the prize for the Worst Picture. A list of winners can be viewed below:

Worst Feature

-“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Actress

-Becky Turner “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Actor

-Dinesh D’Souza “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Supporting Actor

-Jesse Eisenberg “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Worst Supporting Actress

-Kristen Wiig “Zoolander No. 2”

Worst Screen Combo

-Ben Affleck and his BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Worst Director

-Dinseh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

-“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Worst Screenplay

-“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Razzie Redeemer Award

-Mel Gibson “Hacksaw Ridge”

So the worst of 2016 has been crowned, so who are likely to be contenders in 2017, I think “Fifty Shades Darker” is indeed a front-runner at this point!