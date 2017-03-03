SANTA MONICA—Over 25,000 runners will gather together and race from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica on Sunday, March 19. The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, Stadium to Sea will bring people from all 50 states and over 60 countries to race. Runners will take the city, starting at the Dodgers Stadium and end at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and California Avenue in Santa Monica.

The race is scheduled to begin with wheelchairs at 6:30 a.m., handycycles at 6:32 a.m., elite women at 6:45 a.m., and elite men and full field at 6:55 a.m. General registration is $205, with participant registration closing Wednesday, March 15. Race participants are required to be 16 years or older by March 19 to race.

Upon registration, participants will have the opportunity to register for a pre-race shuttle or pre-race parking. Shuttle service will be available from Santa Monica City Hall, Union Station, and Downtown L.A. Pre-race parking will be available at Civic Structure, as well as Lot 4 and 5 South.

Participants are instructed to sign up for parking during race registration. Parking will be available at the Dodger Stadium, via the Golden State Gate, via I-5. The lot will open at 3 a.m. on March 19. For those parking at Dodger Stadium, a shuttle is available to the race, but there will be no return shuttle following the race.

For additional marathon information please visit https://www.lamarathon.com.