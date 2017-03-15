SANTA MONICA – The Santa Monica Police Department have increased overnight patrols after two Elementary Santa Monica Public Schools have reported that dozens of computers have been stolen from two different campuses, according to reports from Santa Monica Daily Press.

At least nine computers were stolen from Grant Elementary School at 2638 Pearl Street on Mar. 8 after miscreants had broken into the campus the night before. The police responded to a burglary call on Mar. 9 at 7:40 a.m., according to reports from Santa Monica Daily Press.

Earlier that week, the Will Rogers Elementary School at 2401 14th Street reported that twelve desktop computers have been stolen from their computer lab on the night of Mar. 4. The officers responded to call of burglary on Mar. 5 at 8 a.m., said Lt. Saul Rodriguez of SMPD to the Daily Press.

Several computers were recovered on school grounds later in the day, according to Rodriguez.

“This is devastating to our students and staff to have learning tools stolen from our schools,” said Gail Pinsker, SMMUSD’s community and public relations officer, to the Daily Press.

The Daily Press reports stated that on Mar. 10, Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati dropped a mail to all staff cautioning them to secure their belongings.

“Please lock up items such as laptops, other electronics and any other valuables in your class or office, if not taking it home at night,” Drati said in the mail.

SMPD believe that both the thefts might be related and SMPD’s Criminal Investigations Division property section is investigating both the break ins.