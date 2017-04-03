SANTA MONICA—More than 1,000 people arrived at the Santa Monica Pier for the second annual 420 Games, a 4.20-mile marathon on Saturday, April 1.

Starting at the Santa Monica Pier at 9 a.m. after a yoga warmup, the route headed south on Ocean Front Walk down to Venice before participants turned around and headed back to the SM Pier.

The fitness-focused event was aimed to show that cannabis is not intended to breed laziness, but instead can be a part of a healthy and active lifestyle. Participates walked, ran, biked and utilized skateboarding at the event. There was also a yoga warm down session after the event.

Founder Jim McAlpine of 420 Games prohibited smoking and vaping at the event. While cannabis companies gave out goodies to those 21-and-over at the event, they are meant to be eaten offsite.

“While some of The 420 Games participants use cannabis, some do not use it at all. Our events are NOT ‘smoke ins’. If you choose to use marijuana before, during or after our events, please make sure to do so discretely, legally and respectfully,” states the 420 Games website.

Although the games are named after April 20, they were open to both smokers and non-smokers. The games are very inclusive, as everyone gets a medal and 420 as their number. All levels of runners are invited.