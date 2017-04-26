VENICE—The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 6 year-old West Burnett, who was kidnapped by his mother, Nisha Burnett on Wednesday, April 26. An Amber Alert was sent out as soon as authorities heard about the abduction.

Authorities indicate that West, who has been described as Caucasian with brown hair, blue eyes, standing at 4 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds, was last seen Wednesday just after 8:30 a.m at Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary School located on the 800 block of Coeur D’Alene Avenue. He was reportedly wearing a light blue sweater and brown pants.

Officials and family members have stated that Nisha does not have custody rights over West. She was seen driving a 2004 Gold BMW with a license that reads 6WAP644.

The LAPD is asking anyone who has seen or has information regarding the whereabouts of West Burnett or Nisha Burnett, please contact Pacific Detectives at (310) 482-6334. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit ww.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an onlinetip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.”