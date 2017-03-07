HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, March 3, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for allegations of sexual assault. According to a police statement, three women have come forward claiming that Masterson sexually assaulted by Masterson them in the early 2000s.

A representative for Masterson released a statement on Friday, denying the allegations. The statement disclosed that one of three women accusing Masterson was once his girlfriend.

“The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend,” the statement read. “When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him.”

The alleged victims came forward claiming the incidents were covered up by the Church of Scientology. Masterson, a practicing Scientologist, said in a statement that he thinks the allegations are meant to boost actress Leah Remini’s television series, “Scientology and the Aftermath.”

He indicated that the women only filed reports after speaking with Remini herself. A former Scientologist, Remini insisted that the Church of Scientology goes to great lengths to protect its celebrity members and encouraged the women to speak up. Masterson has not been charged with a crime. The investigation is ongoing.

Masterson is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on “That ‘70s Show,” on which he starred from 1998 to 2006. He currently stars in “The Ranch,” alongside his former co-star, Ashton Kutcher on Netflix.