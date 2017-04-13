BEVERLY HILLS – Svend Petersen, who served as the Beverly Hills Hotel’s pool manager for more than four plus decades, is now struggling to get back on his feet, according to CBS Los Angeles reports.

“Hello, I’m Svend Petersen, I”m 86 years old and homeless,” He has been homeless for five months now, according to reports.

Petersen, 86, says in a YouTube video posted April 9. Peterson was famously known as the “Poolside Prince” and the “Cabana King”. He retired nearly three years ago as the Hotel’s pool manager but he can still be found poolside several days of the week.

“I’m calling on you because I need help, real bad,” said Peterson in the video. “I wish you would spare 1, 2 or 3 dollars and I will appreciate it very much.”

The GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $5900 as down payment and to cover first three months of Peterson’s rent, has been setup on his behalf by Mercedes Kennedy, Thomas Marinello, and Art Galstyan. The page further states that Peterson had been taken advantage of by the realtors and had been tricked him into selling his house which got him in trouble with the IRS.

Petersen owes $71,000 in taxes from selling his house, the credit card companies have canceled his cards and his checking account is in minus

According to reports, he is still recovering from an infection for which he was recently hospitalized and has ever since moved from motel to motel and sleeps in his car when he runs out of money.

During his time at Beverly Hills Hotel, he has got the opportunity to meet with the Hollywood’s best such as Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, and Faye Dunaway.

Me and Faye pic.twitter.com/MrsAqWR0th — Svend Petersen (@SvendPetersenBH) April 11, 2017