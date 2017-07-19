SANTA MONICA—Last month, the 8th annual Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) Charity Golf Classic raised $91,000, which will support youth programs offered by the PAL program, organization officials announced Friday, July 14.

The tournament hosted 150 golfers for a round of competition while raising money to help support the PAL program on June 12 at the MountatinGate Country Club in Los Angeles. Members from the Santa Monica Police Department and local businesses participated in the event. The winning golf team was Glen Strauss, E.J. Kahn, Bjohn Farrugia and Tajji Endo.

“The annual PAL Charity Golf Classic is a chance for the Santa Monica community to get out and have a good time and raise some money for a very important cause,” said Eula Fritz, Director at Santa Monica PAL. “The tournament continues to grow each year and we’re very grateful for everyone’s support. The proceeds from the tournament will be used to help improve the lives of hundreds of Santa Monica youth.”

The money raised from the event will be used to support the advancement of PAL programs in Santa Monica. The programs are free for Santa Monica youth and will assist kids ranging from 6 to 17-years-old to develop and establish self-esteem and to reach their highest potential.

PAL programs support educational initiatives such as homework assistance, university/college tours, SAT Prep classes and post-high school scholarships through the Chris Carrey PAL Education Fund, according to PAL officials.

Funds raised by the 8th annual PAL Charity Golf Classic were made possible due to fees collected, donations, silent auction proceeds and tournament supporters. The funds will also go towards PAL’s “health/wellness component,” which include PAL circus and the Martial Art of Karate.

Sponsors of the tournament included Activision, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Huntley Santa Monica, Le Meredian Delfina, La Vecchia Cucina, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica Daily Press, Santa Monica Police Officers Association, Southern California Disposal & Recycling and Turner Impact Capital LLC.

The PAL Youth Center is located at 1401 Olympic Blvd. in Santa Monica which is open all year, Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.