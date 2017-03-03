BEVERLY HILLS—The Roxbury Park Community is offering an AARP Safe Driver Program for individuals 55 years and older through the city of Beverly Hills.

The program will take place in two parts from 1-5 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, March 8 and ending on March 12 and the program will also provide discounts on participating individuals’ automobile insurance. The costs for the program is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

AARP is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that helps people 50 and older improve the quality of their lives. The organization was founded in 1958 by retired high school principal, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus. In 1963, Dr. Andrus founded the Association of Retired Persons International (ARPI), with offices in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Washington, D.C. and elevated AARP to a global scale.

The program aims to help older drivers to remain safe and confident and to instill a sense of independence among the elderly.

The program will provide training on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop sign compliance and red-light running. A variety of safety precautions such as speeding, seatbelts and turn signal usage will be covered as part of the program.

Upon successful completion, the participants will receive a Department of Motor Vehicle Certificate for discounts on automobile insurance.

To enroll for the program, individuals need to call (310) 285-6840.