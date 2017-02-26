HOLLYWOOD—Actor Bill Paxton died on Sunday, February 26 at the age of 61 from complications from surgery. According to reports, Paxton was undergoing heart surgery, and died from a fatal stroke. Paxton was an Emmy-winning actor/producer who was currently working on the new TV series, “Training Day.”

“We are truly devastated at the passing of our friend Bill Paxton,” said “Training Day” producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a statement. “He was a tremendously talented actor, and a wonderful man beloved by the entire cast and crew. Bill’s extraordinary body of work ensures that he will never be forgotten.”

Paxton was born in Fort Worth, Texas on May 17, 1955. He was first noticed from a photo that was taken when he was 8 years old where he was at a rally for the former President John F. Kennedy. At the age of 18, Paxton moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in the film industry. He started working as a set decorator for Roger Corman’s New World Pictures. He later appeared in the sequel “Aliens” alongside actress Sigourney Weaver. Paxton has also appeared in the films “Apollo 13,” “Twister,” “Titanic” and “A Simple Plan.” He has over 93 film credits since 1975.

Friends and fans have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late iconic actor. Actor Tom Hanks tweeted, “Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man…Hanx.” Actress Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted, “Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human.” Along with Hanks and Curtis, former California Governor/Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, paid tribute to Paxton with his tweet this morning that read: “Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill-a great human being with a huge heart.”

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” Paxton’s family said in a statement released on Sunday. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.” The family is asking for privacy at this time.

Paxton leaves behind his wife, Louise Newbury Paxton of 30 years, and their two children, James and Lydia Paxton. Louise and Paxton met on a bus when she was 17 years old. Paxton pursued her for 5 years until they were married in 1987.