BEVERLY HILLS—Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, the mother of “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, December 28. Reynolds was at the home of her son Todd Fisher in Beverly Hills. The nature of her condition has not been disclosed.

Reynolds was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment. According to reports, she has been listed in “fair to serious condition.” Carrie’s half-sister, Joely Fisher tweeted “God speed mama,” with a photo of her and Debbie on Tuesday afternoon.

Reynolds lost her daughter Carrie, 60, on Tuesday, December 27, after the actress suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to LAX on Friday, December 23.

TMZ reported that 911 officials were called to Todd’s home shortly after 1 p.m. The actress who was born as Mary Frances Reynolds in 1932 is known for her breakout role in the 1950 film “Three Little Words,” where she earned a Golden Globe Award. She later starred in the 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain” alongside Gene Kelly. She earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance in the 1964 film “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

In 2015, Reynolds received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to her by her daughter, Carrie. She married singer Eddie Fisher in 1955. She later married Harry Karl in 1960 and married real estate developer Richard Hamlett in 1984. She recently appeared in the documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” in 2016.