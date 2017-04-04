HOLLYWOOD HILLS—”The Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham is selling her gated villa in the Hollywood Hills. The 27-year-old has put her Cahuenga Canyon compound on sale for $1.3 million, according to reports.

The actress purchased the villa for $849,000 in 2012. The home is 2,174 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths, a meditation room, den and recording studio. It also includes a tranquil stone courtyard with a fountain and bench.

The Spanish-style villa was built in 1927 and has been remodeled with the original architecture intact. The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and a vintage Spanish tile work. The villa also includes a fireplace in the living room and vaulted ceilings with heavy wooden beams in many rooms.

Graham recently finished work on the eighth and final season of the CW series “The Vampire Diaries. She has guest-starred on a number of hit shows including “Greek,” “CSI” and “Malcolm in the Middle.” She recently released her latest single “All Your Love” from the album “Love Music Funk Magic.” She appeared in the films “Honey 2,” “The Roommate” and “Addicted.”

She will appear in the upcoming biopic film “All Eyez on Me,” which chronicles the life of rapper Tupac Shakur. Graham will portray actress Jada Pinkett in the movie.