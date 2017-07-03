LOS FELIZ—Actress and comedian Kristen Wiig, known for her performances on “Saturday Night Live” and films “Bridesmaids” and “Ghostbusters,” has sold her Los Feliz home three months after placing it on the market.

Wiig reportedly purchased the property for $1.764 million in 2013 and initially listed the home in March with an asking price of $2.395 million.

Built in 1949, the 2,719-square-foot, multilevel home features three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Common areas include an open-plan living and dining room, a galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a family room with a drop-down flat screen television and a built-in Murphy bed, and a dry sauna. Throughout the home are dark wood floors and patterned walls. Custom glass panels lead to about 2,500 square feet of outdoor decks and terraces on every level, with unimpeded views of the surrounding hills. The master suite on the lower level opens to a balcony that runs the length of the house.

The property boasts both indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and an outdoor kitchen, sauna, and steam shower. The grounds also feature an outdoor soaking tub, a yoga platform, and lounging areas.

Bryony Atkinson of Maisonre Real Estate was the listing agent. William Bowersock of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Wiig owns a SoHo loft, which she purchased in 2009 for $1.5 million. In 2015, she bought a residence on Martha’s Vineyard for $2.47 million.

The actress, 43, was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2005 to 2012 and received multiple nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work. She made her film debut in “Unaccompanied Minors” in 2006 and has since appeared in films such as “Knocked Up” (2007) and “Adventureland” (2009).

In 2011, Wiig starred in the film “Bridesmaids,” for which she received a Golden Globe Award Nomination for Best Actress–Musical or Comedy and Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay. In 2012, she received multiple Emmy Award nominations for her work on “Despicable Me 2.” She recently reprised the voice role of Agent Lucy Wilde in “Despicable Me 3” and is set to appear in the upcoming films “Mother!” and “Downsizing.”