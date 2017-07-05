ANAHEIM—The Anaheim Ducks have extended veteran defenseman Cam Fowler’s contract 8 years in addition to closing a two-year deal with goaltender Ryan Miller on Saturday, July 1.

Fowler’s new contract has a value of $52 million and will remain active through the 2025-2026 season. The 6 foot and 1 inch tall, 206 pound, 25 year-old hails from Windsor, Ontario and was initially selected by the Ducks as the 12th overall pick (first round) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut on October 8, 2010 against the Detroit Red Wings. A few months shy of his 19th birthday, he was the second youngest player in the Ducks franchise history. He blocked five shots during that match and notched an assist the following night against the Nashville Predators, his first point. He scored his first goal on October 17, 2010 against the Arizona Coyotes (who were then the Phoenix Coyotes).

During his debut season with the Ducks, Fowler was the only defenseman of his draft class to appear in every single game. Among rookie defensemen, he ranked second in points with 40 and goals with 10 in 76 games. With 22 minutes and seven seconds, he placed third among rookies in average time on ice. He attained franchise records for goals and points by a rookie defenseman and a Ducks franchise-high for rookie assists.

During the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Fowler appeared in all six games of Anaheim’s first-round series against Nashville. He exceeded team defensemen with four postseason points. At 19, Fowler became the youngest Ducks player in history with a two-goal game when he scored twice against the Minnesota Wild on November 13, 2011.

Last season, he played in 80 games during the regular season and posted 39 points (11 goals and 28 assists), plus-7 rating, and 20 penalty minutes. Before Anaheim was eliminated by Nashville in the third round of the 2016-2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he appeared in 13 games and collected nine points (two goals and seven assists) and 2 penalty minutes.

Fowler’s NHL totals include 494 regular season games, 217 points (45 goals 172 assists), and 117 penalty minutes. In 62 career playoff games, he has tallied 33 points (six goals and 27 assists), a plus-3 rating, and 14 penalty minutes.

Before Anaheim, Fowler played one season (2009-2010) with the Windsor Spitfires (OHL), where he led the team to a Memorial Cup win and was the highest scoring defenseman.

Miller, 36, from East Lansing, Michigan is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has spent 15 seasons in the NHL. He was drafted by the Sabres in 1999 as the 138th overall pick (fifth round). Before going pro, Miller spent three seasons (1999-2002) playing for the Michigan State University Spartans (CCHA).

With a total of 358 NHL successes, he is ranked third among U.S.-born goaltenders and 19th all-time. In 15 seasons (11 with Buffalo, one with St. Louis, and three with Vancouver), he has played in 709 games and currently holds a 358-262-73 record. Miller also notched 39 shutouts, a 2.61 goals against average (GAA), and a .915 save percentage (SV%). In 56 Stanley Cup Playoff games, he went 28-27 and attained a 2.49 GAA, a .915 save percentage, and three shutouts.

During his 11-season career with Buffalo, where he commenced his professional career during the 2002-2003 season, he topped the franchise in career wins with 284, 540 appearances, and 41 single-season wins he attained in the 2009-2010 season. He is ranked fifth among all goaltenders in the league in wins, second in saves with 19,450, and third in appearances.