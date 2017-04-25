BEVERLY HILLS—Andy Schuon, media executive and co-founder of Revolt Media & TV with musician Sean “Diddy” Combs, is selling his Beverly Hills home for $12.5 million, according to Los Angeles Business Journal.

The 5,300-square-foot house located at 1547 Tower Grove overlooks the city, ocean and mountains. The home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, library, bar and an infinity pool. The house added solar panels, drought-resistant landscaping, synthetic grass, and a rainwater collection system. Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman’s Beverly Hills office is the listing agent for the home.

Schuon’s career spans radio, music, television and digital entertainment. He created and managed numerous brands to deliver content and experiences “at the center of the zeitgeist and pop culture,” according to his Linkedln page. Schuon has previously worked with Live Nation Entertainment, MTV, VH1, Warner Brothers Records, and CBS Radio, among others.