BEVERLY HILLS—City Councilman Paul Koretz condemned anti-immigrant lawn signs that appeared Friday, April 14 on a median near the intersection of Burton Way and Doheny Drive.

The signs looked official with a fake city seal and read: “Landscaping by L.A. City Council: ‘We’d rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals.'” They were immediately removed Friday afternoon.

“Donald Trump empowered racists and bigots across the country,” Koretz said in a statement. “The city of Los Angeles will never give in to these types of people.”

A similar incident occurred on April 5 when a sign that read: “Official sanctuary city, cheap nannies and gardeners make Malibu great! (Boyle Heights Not So Much)” was bolted to a Malibu city limit marker after the municipality declared itself a sanctuary city.

No one has come forward to claim the signs. No other information was immediately available.