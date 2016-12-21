MALIBU—The city of Malibu is now accepting applications for Council appointment to the following commissions and committees: Cultural Arts Commission, Mobilehome Park Rent Stabilization Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission, Public Safety Commission, Public Works Commission, Civic Center Design Standards Task Force, Wastewater Advisory Committee and Building Board of Appeals.

The city of Malibu website notes that the city establishes commissions, committees, and boards to make recommendations to the City Council on matters within the City’s jurisdiction. The city council at its discretion, may establish ad hoc committees or task forces to advise the Council on specific issues.

According to a news release from the city of Malibu, each body makes recommendations to the City Council, as intended by the Malibu City Council. Information about membership requirements and duties, as well as a link to the application form, can be found at www.malibucity.org/commission.

Applications must be received via mail to Heather Glaser, City Clerk, City of Malibu, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265, or sent via email to hglaser@malibucity.org by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. No late applications or postmarks will be accepted.

Individuals may serve on only one commission, board, or committee at any given time, in accordance with Council Policy No. 48 – Opportunity to Serve (adopted February 25, 2013).

No compensation is paid for participation on any of the City’s boards, commissions, or committees.

Active City Councilmembers may not be appointed as a member of any City board, commission, or committee. Councilmembers do serve on City Council Subcommittees and Ad Hoc Committees.

Applications received will be presented to the Malibu City Council for consideration at the Regular City Council meeting on January 23, 2017.