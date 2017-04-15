UNITED STATES—The wait is finally over! April the giraffe finally gave birth to her calf that so many people have been waiting to see. On Saturday, April 15, over 1 million people tuned in for the live steam of April the Giraffe giving birth to the brand new calf. Although the weight of the calf is unknown at this time, generally a calf can weigh between 150 to 200 pounds.

Since January 2017, over 750,000 people were introduced to April and Oliver; two giraffes that live at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Oliver is the father of the baby giraffe and April is the 15-year-old mother that has been in a 16-month gestation period.

Zoo owner Jordan Patch went live on Facebook when notified of April’s condition early Saturday morning. Patch enthusiastically stated, “Everybody are you watching? It’s happening!! The labor alert just went out. The team is assembling now. Dr. Tim is on his way. We are in labor 100%! So tune in, don’t stop watching, cancel your plans; it is time to have a baby!!”

At first, the gender of the calf was unknown until April the giraffe’s team was able to physically examine both animals. Shortly after the birth, Jordan Patch stated, “There you have it. We have a baby. We are gonna let mom and baby do their thing for a little bit. Everything went absolutely perfect, couldn’t have planned it better. Perfect delivery. Perfect fall.” Patch continued, “As soon as we know the gender of the baby, we will let everyone know.”

The gender of the calf has since been revealed. The new baby calf is a male. This male calf is great news for the species. According to the April the giraffe website, giraffe numbers have declined by approximately 40% in the last 30 years. The international Union for Conservation of Nature red listed giraffes and now these beautiful animals are listed as “vulnerable to extinction”

Shortly after the gender of the calf was revealed, Animal Adventure Park has started a voting page for April’s fans to vote on the name that will be given to the male calf. Every fan can submit their vote for a name by contributing to three important foundations. The foundations that will be receiving the money raised by submitting votes are Giraffe Conservation Efforts in the Wild, Ava’s Little Heroes, and Animal Adventure Park.

According to the Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook, “We will continue to build towards our banked contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Ava’s Little Heroes is an event named after the daughter of the park owners, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. The funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses. Funds raised for Animal Adventure Park will help the park to continue to improve the animal and guest experiences at the park with further improvements and projects – helping further our message and mission of education.”

Now that the wait is over, Jordan Patch and the entire team at Animal Adventure Park encourage everyone to donate money by submitting votes to name the new calf. All votes can be submitted to http://nameaprilscalf.com/.