TOPANGA CANYON—Before heading out on your weekend trip, make sure to expect for delays on Topanga Canyon. On Saturday April 8, a section of Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed for storm repairs. According to reports, road work will continue through the weekend.

The California Department of Transportation released in a statement, “All lanes of the 3.5-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon, or State Route 27, closed at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 8 and will remain shut down to traffic though 6 a.m. Sunday, April 9. The closure will affect the area of Topanga Canyon between Grand View Drive and the Pacific Coast Highway.

According to KTLA 5 news, Caltrans crews will be drilling into rocks and placing bolts in order to stabilize slopes, as well as hydro seeding and other steps. Along with placing bolts into slopes for stabilization, Caltrans will be diligently working on guard rails that will run down Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Considering the fact that Southern California suffered severe winter storms, areas such as Topanga Canyon, have endured structural problems. In January, the same section of Topanga Canyon road was closed due to a landslide after rains and winds hit the area. This stabilization is to strengthen the slopes in order to avoid more road closures or incidents.

Drivers should expect delays though the area all weekend.