SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI) was placed on temporary lockdown on Monday, February 6, after the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Communication Center received a radio call for service at 12:15 p.m. for an armed robbery involving a handgun at 6th Street and Bay Street, south of the school.

The school was under lockdown from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for precautionary reasons to keep the SAMOHI students off the street. The incident occurred just before lunch time at the school.

“Three suspects were involved in the crime and last seen walking into a building in the 700 block of south side Pico Blvd,” said Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the SMPD told Canyon News via mail. “Officers located one of the three suspects. The suspect, a juvenile, was positively identified by the victim and taken into custody.”

Officers searched the building located at 708 Pico Blvd., but were unable to locate the remaining two absconding suspects. Evidence of the crime including the possible weapon used was located in the common area of the building, said Lt. Rodriguez to Canyon News.

“The suspect arrested was a juvenile and any information on the suspect is confidential,” said Rodriguez. SMPD Detectives are working an active investigation as they attempt to identify the other two suspects, Lt. Rodriguez informed Canyon News.