BEVERLY HILLS— On Saturday, April 22, at 3:50 a.m., officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department were an eye witness to an attempted commercial burglary. The crime was committed on the 300 block of South Robertson Boulevard at a local nail salon.

Officers of the Beverly Hills Police Department saw a suspect smash the window of the nail salon. After the BHPD officers witnessed this crime, The BHPD attempted to stop the vehicle involved in the crime but the vehicle failed to stop for the police. Since the vehicle failed to stop, the suspects and the BHPD began to be involved in a high speed pursuit. The high speed pursuit continued along the 10 Freeway until the suspect entered South Los Angeles. At the 1000 block of Leighton, near South Vermont and Martin Luther King Boulevard, the high speed pursuit came to an end. At that time, the Beverly Hills Police Department took 2 suspects into custody.

Sergeant Hyon, of the Beverly Hills Police Department, spoke to Canyon News today. Sergeant Hyon stated, “After officers safely took 2 individuals into custody, the third suspect fled on foot into a residence in the 1000 Block of Leighton.” Sergeant Hyon said, “Officers contained the residence and immediate areas and began to conduct a search for the third suspect.” Sergeant Hyon released to Canyon News that the search was over and the suspect has now been found.

The suspect has been arrested and the investigation is still on going. Check back with Canyon news for more updates as the investigation continues.