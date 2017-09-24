SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, September 21 that Aurelio Teran, 38, was charged in the fatal stabbing of his wife, Viridiana Teran, 32, on August 27. He was charged with one count each of murder, dissuading a witness from testifying, child abuse, injuring a spouse and attempting to dissuade a witness from testifying and two counts of criminal threats.

On August 25, the suspect was charged with assaulting his wife, and threatening her, prosecutors noted. On Sunday, August 27, around 6:15 a.m., Van Nuys patrol officers responded to a radio call of an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon” (ADW) in the 4900 block of Woodman Avenue. When the officers arrived at the location, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later died from injuries she sustained. The knife, believed to be used by Mr. Teran, was recovered at the scene.

A warrant was filed for his arrest on August 30, after he fled to Ventura County. He was later arrested by authorities after being hit by a car.

The Los Angeles Police Department indicated a Ventura County Sheriff’s sergeant, responded to a radio call of a “Pedestrian on the Roadway.” The individual (later identified as suspect Aurelio Teran) was transported to a local hospital. The sergeant recognized the suspect as the person being sought for the murder of his wife, and he was placed under arrest.

Deputy District Attorney Michele Pincus is the assigned prosecutor. If convicted of all charges, Teran could face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison. His bail was set for $2.47 million. The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.