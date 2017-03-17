WESTWOOD—On Wednesday, March 15, an elderly couple in their 80s were found dead in a parked car in the 500 block of Veteran Avenue. The bodies were found at approximately 8:45 a.m.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man and woman were found dead upon arrival from gunshot wounds. Authorities are investigating the scene as an apparent murder-suicide. Canyon News reached out to the LAPD for comment on the case.

“Officers were directed to the scene of the parked vehicle from a bystander that called in with the information. The LAPD arrived on scene and quickly determined the act as a murder-suicide,” said Detective Meghan Aguliar, with the LAPD Media Relations Section to Canyon News.

“There was no evidence of foul play. It is unknown if a suicide note has been left. The Los Angeles County Coroner was dispatched and the bodies were transported off scene for further investigation. As of now, the evidence is pointing to a murder-suicide. If the coroner’s office finds any contradictory evidence, the act will be discussed and possibly reclassified. At that point, the investigation will continue. As of now, we are leaning towards a murder-suicide.”

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released to the public. The Los Angeles Police Department will not release names until all family members have been notified.