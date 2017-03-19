HOLLYWOOD—Who knew it would take a live-action version of a Disney classic to prove that nostalgia never goes away. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” stunned the box-office with a record-breaking $170 million plus during its opening weekend. This latest version starring “Harry Potter” alum Emma Watson, shattered box-office records for the largest opening for a PG-rated film, and landed in the top 10 of biggest openings at the box-office.

I’m going to go ahead and say this now: “Beauty and the Beast” will hold its grip on the box-office until “The Fate of the Furious” hits theaters on April 14. Yeah, that gives the film nearly a month to impress audiences further than what it already has. Dropping to second place was last week’s champion, “Kong: Skull Island” which added just over $28 million to its tally. In 10 days, the latest installment in the King Kong franchise has already crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box-office. Nabbing third place was “Logan” with $17.5 million, and is likely to cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box-office before the end of the week.

Fourth place was a victory for “Get Out” which earned $13.2 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. The thriller has recouped its budget more than 20 times at this point. Rounding out the top five was the heartfelt drama “The Shack” with just over $6 million.

This weekend sees the release film versions of popular TV classics, “Chips,” and “Power Rangers” and the sci-fi thriller “Life.” While both movies look promising, I’m keen to give “Life” a shot over the TV adaptations; however, “Beauty and the Beast” will not loosen its grip on moviegoers just yet.