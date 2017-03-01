Behind the scenes at the Oscars was quite intense, every single limo or black SUV had two stops by the LAPD. The first stop required the drivers to lower their windows, the second stop was to use metal detectors under the vehicles. One thing was for sure, the security was tight. The red carpet at the Oscars was not the only place where fashion was trending. The after-parties were unbelievable, especially the hottest ticket in town, which was for the Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills.



Days after the the biggest fiasco in Oscars history, people are still talking about the confusion for Best Picture. No one was really surprised to hear ” La La Land,”however when producer Jordan Horowitz stopped the celebrations, snatching the card out of actor Warren Beatty’s hand. A little abrupt , to say the least. “La La Land,” producer Horowitz said, “I am sorry, there’s been a mistake. “Moonlight,” you guys won best picture,” he declared leaving everyone confused for a few seconds. “This is not a joke,” which he repeated twice, holding up the right card to the cameras. Warren Beatty then stepped up to the microphone, trying to explain what happened.

Rihanna

According to the Wall Street Journal, the accountant who had mistakenly handed out the wrong envelope, Brian Cullinan, had also posted a behind -the-scenes tweet with Emma Stone, holding her statuette for best actress, which could easily have distracted him from doing his job correctly. As you may have guessed the tweet has been deleted.

Come this spring, we all might be dressing in pill-box hats. The fashion in films such as “Jackie,” “La La Land,” will definitely jump-start long-dormant fashion trends. Films have been influencing fashion since the beginning, even in silent films. You may recall the film “The Great Gatsby,” which brought out the fashion of the 1920s drop-waist dresses loaded with fringes and beads which was seen in the Spring of 2012. In the film “Atonement,” Keira Knightley’s emerald silk gown sparked countless copycats. The year “Atonement,” was in the Oscars run, the red carpet that year was awash in green with Amy Adams, Sophia Vergara among others in emerald green.

In 2013, the film” American Hustle” brought us an array of sexy wrap dresses, jumpsuits and disco-fabulous frocks. Actress Amy Adams style evoked the glittery Studio 54 era. Soon after, designers such as Reem Acra sent models down the catwalk wearing similar pieces. In the 2000, film “Almost Famous,” Kate Hudson brought to life the early 70s low-slung bell bottoms, long sweaters, shearling-trimmed coats and cropped peasant tops. The bohemian lace-up tops, fringed skirts and flared jeans was brought to life by designers Dolce & Gabbana and Tom Ford. One thing is for sure, Oscar-nominated films bring out major fashion trends.

Rose’s Scoop: Rihanna never went to college, however has been awarded by Harvard University an award for her humanitarian work. Harvard named the 29-year-old singer its Humanitarian of the Year, pointing to her projects that include an advanced center to treat breast cancer in her native Barbados and support for girl’s education around the developing world.