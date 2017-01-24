BEL AIR—A mansion in Bel Air became the most expensive home to hit the market in the U.S.

Listed at $250 million, the 38,000-square-foot mansion is four stories tall and features 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and an infinity pool. The home also comes with seven paid full-time staff members.

According to Forbes, the home comes with a car collection worth $30 million, including a Pagani Huayra.

The 924 Bel Air Road property was built and designed by real estate developer, Bruce Makowsky, who specializes in building homes for mega-rich and wealthy buyers.

“After spending lots of time on mega yachts and large private jets that can sell from $50 million to $500 million, it baffled me that no one was developing luxury real estate at those high levels for the super wealthy,” said Makowsky on his website.

Makowsky discussed that when building the property he calls, “Billionaire,” his goal was to make every inch of the property be “innovative, flawless, and meticulously curated.” As for the budget, Makowsky said there was no budget.

The “Billionaire” property hit the market on January 18, 2017.

According to Forbes, after less than a day on the market, the property attracted several potential buyers.