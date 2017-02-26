The Steering Column

UNITED STATES—What if it really did rain incessantly for 40 days and 40 nights? Most scientists would tell us there would be flooding but nothing like the “Great Flood” encountered by Noah or the one depicted in the blockbuster disaster movie, 2012. The situation would, however, certainly require some rethinking in terms of daily transportation. To that end, here is a list of cars designed with wet weather in mind:

Rolls Royce Phantom

Not only is it about the same size as Noah’s Ark, but it also comes with retractable umbrellas in the door jams. Certainly, the Phantom has many brag-worthy features and specs, but should we find ourselves running from an approaching tidal wave, you can be sure the looting will begin at your local Rolls Royce dealership. Heck, these cars are so well made, they might just float.

Jeep Wrangler

Funny thing about rain. It manages clean the exterior of our cars while simultaneously making a muddy mess our our interiors. Thanks to the thoughtful engineers over at Jeep, this need not be a problem if you drive a Wrangler. Originally intended to help mudders with cleanup after a day of trail blazing, the drain plugs in the floor pans of this venerable adventure vehicle can serve double duty as both hose-down helpers and flood fighters. Not only do Wranglers have the highest resale values of any car, but, on top of that, you’ll likely never come across one that has a salvage title due to flood damage.

McLaren (future model)

Don’t you hate it when you’re surprised by a sudden deluge, you flip on your wipers and realize they are so old, they actually seem to amplify the rain as they chatter and scrape across your windshield? Of course, you could drop by the local auto parts store and replace them, but then you’d be standing out in the parking lot drowning in the downpour as you wrestle with your old crusty wipers, trying to figure out how to remove them.

Although it is still nothing more than a series of patents, the windshield clearing solution McLaren is rumored to be working on would eliminate physical wipers completely. The system will employ ultrasonic technology and function similarly to the systems used on military grade aircraft. The effect would be akin to a force field out of some sci-fi flick and would not just repel water but any form of debris including insects, tree sap, and anything else that would likely be more than a match for traditional wipers. Of course realizing the technology will be less of a hurdle than US regulations, which have a habit of lagging behind the rest of the modern world.

There’s your brief list. If you feel another vehicle is worth a mention, please leave your suggestion in the comments section below.