BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) have not yet reached an agreement regarding a new Joint Powers Agreement (JPA). The city is offering to extend the current JPA for six months to continue scheduled recreational programming and allow more time for negotiations, according to a press release on Friday, June 23 from Dana Beesen, Publicist, and Therese Kosterman, Public Information Manager for the city.

The BHUSD is governed by the Board of Education, operating separately from the city of Beverly Hills. The Joint Powers Agreement was established in 1978 to allow the city to provide more recreation amenities to the community through the use of BHUSD fields and facilities, including sports fields, multipurpose rooms, classrooms, and the high school swimming pool.

Over 90 hours of daily use are enjoyed by the community during after-school hours, weekends, and summer months, according to a JPA information page on the city’s website. The city pays the school district approximately $9.7 million dollars annually, with other benefits such as security equipment and personnel.

Beverly Hills operates many of its recreational and educational programs in the city’s own facilities, such as the Greystone Mansion, library, eleven parks, and two community centers. But the city does not own a pool, gym, or the appropriate facilities for all of its current programs. The JPA allows access to the necessary facilities through the school district.

The six-month extension proposal has been placed on the City Council’s formal agenda for Thursday, June 29, in anticipation of the city and school district reaching an agreement after the expiration of the current agreement. In the event the current JPA is not extended, the city will be submitting applications to BHSUD to rent school facilities.

The city strives to meet its commitments to the community and continue offering all summer camps, sports, and pre-school and after-school programs at the current locations. Patrons will be notified of any changes in programming as soon as possible. Questions and comments may be sent to jpafeedback@beverlyhills.org.