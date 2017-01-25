BEVERLY HILLS—The memorandum of understanding (MOU) drafted after negotiations between the Beverly Hills City Council and the Beverly Hills Police Officers’ Association (BHPOA) will be reviewed by the Beverly Hills City Council on February 7. According to a press releaser from the city of Beverly Hills, the last memorandum expired on October 6, 2016 and negotiations have been ongoing since.

The approval of the MOU hinges on two factors, ratification by members of the BHPOA (a ratification vote is scheduled for the week of January 30) and the adoption of the agreement by the BHCC on Tuesday, February 7.

The proposed MOU is valid for three years starting from October 7, 2016 to September 30, 2019. The terms of the agreement include a 2.5 percent increase in salary effective October 7, 2016, all employees will receive an 8 percent base salary increase (offset for modifications to employee retirement contribution).

Other pay related terms of the MOU include the pay period which includes October 1, 2017, where employees would receive a 2.38 percent base salary increase. Effective in the pay period which starts October 1, 2018, employees would receive a 2.25 percent base salary increase.

MOU mentions that the new members should pay their 11 percent contribution which was effective in October 7, 2016 as per the Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act (PEPRA). Classic members should pay their full member contribution of 9 percent in the pay period following City Council Adoption of the MOU and effective in the pay period following adoption of the MOU, among other terms.

MOU’s are drafted after the City Council conducts labor negotiations with the employee associations. The city currently has nine represented employee associations. Beverly Hills is currently in multi-year agreements with the Firefighters’ Association and the six miscellaneous (non-safety) employee associations.

Further details on the terms of the agreement between BHPOA and the Beverly Hills City Council can be viewed at: www.beverlyhills.org/mou.