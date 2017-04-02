BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse is reviving an old tradition from her previous tenure as mayor of the city – weekly walks with residents.

Starting Monday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m. and continuing throughout her term, Bosse is inviting members of the community to join her on weekly morning walks to share their thoughts and discuss issues affecting the city. It is equally important to Ms. Bosse to promote a healthy lifestyle among her constituents.

Operating under the social media hashtag #bhhealthycity, the Mayor informed the public on the city’s website that, “All you need is a pair of walking shoes, a water bottle, and an enthusiasm for all things Beverly Hills!”

Ms. Bosse’s weekly walks as Mayor began in 2014 as a way to stay in touch with the community and to encourage public health. According to the city’s website, her goal has always been to “create a new sense of community in our world class city.”

“I think for so long, people thought of City Hall as us versus them,” Mayor Bosse told the Los Angeles Times in 2014. “They didn’t feel City Hall was that accessible. I wanted people to know they can reach me.”

Starting and ending at City Hall, the route will make a circuit around the downtown area of Beverly Hills and make two stops along the way. The first will be a visit to the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Later in the circuit, the procession will stop at Amorino Gelato, an artisanal gelato shop.

The walk is expected to take around 2 hours.