BEVERLY HILLS—According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, city officials indicated that in order to keep Beverly Hills sidewalks in good condition, they will conduct a three-month long survey using technology and manual observation throughout the city. The program intends to repair and maintain the sidewalks and is a proactive measure to keep the sidewalks safe for pedestrians.

To observe damages such as holes in the pavement and raised concrete panels, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) equipped with laser cameras will travel on residential and commercial sidewalks taking photographs. The collected data will be complied into a GIS (Geographical Information System) database and will be used to prioritize sidewalk repair projects.

The survey will be repeated every 2 years. The ATV will be driven by a technician, seven days a week on commercial sidewalks from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. or until businesses are open and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on residential sidewalks. The survey is conducted by IMS Infrastructure Management Services, LLC for the City.

For any queries, please contact the Public Works Customer Service at (310) 285- 2467.