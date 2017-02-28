BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, February 22, Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch, City Councilmember Kathy Reims, and Congressman Ted Lieu held a meeting with Beverly Hills Post Office staff members. According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, the meeting was called to address complaints about poor mail service.

Common issues among Beverly Hills USPS customers included delayed mail, lost mail, and long wait times, which were discussed at the meeting.

“Congressman Ted Lieu and I were very encouraged by our meeting with Post Office staff and their apparent willingness to try to fix the problems in Beverly Hills,” said Mayor John Mirisch. “The City will be monitoring service levels over the coming months and will have follow-up meetings until we see real results.”

Al Santos, District Manager for the United States Postal Service, will work toward expanding hours for a lobby host, as well as implementing a phone line to receive comments from customers.

“Going forward, I am hopeful that we will be seeing an improvement in mail service in Beverly Hills,” said Congressman Lieu. “I believe local USPS managers are sincere in their efforts to address these problems, and I am pleased that they have a specific plan of action.”

Every Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the post office located at 3rd Street holds “meet and greet” hours, where Beverly Hills residents can come to discuss their complaints or questions. Residents can leave a message at (310) 247-3404 if they are experiencing any issues with postal mail.