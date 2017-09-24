BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council passed, on a first reading, an ordinance that would prohibit smoking in multi-unit properties such as apartments, duplexes and condominiums. A final vote and adoption for the ordinance is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, during the City Council Formal Meeting.

“This is a huge step forward for Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “Smoking is the single biggest contributor to respiratory illness and we must do everything we can to reduce smoking and second-hand smoke in our community.”

According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, if approved, smoking will be prohibited in all newly leased multi-unit dwellings and associated exclusive use areas such as balconies, patios and decks beginning January 1, 2018. Common indoor and outdoor areas that include hallways, pathways, lobbies, community rooms and laundry facilities will fall under these regulations on this date. Starting January 1, 2019, smoking would be prohibited in all multi-unit dwellings, inclusive of all rental units and owner-occupied units.

The City’s definition of smoking includes both traditional tobacco smoke, and electronic cigarettes. The California Health and Safety Code prohibits smoking of cannabis or cannabis products in a location where smoking tobacco is against the law. Proposed regulations will also apply to marijuana smoke.

The Beverly Hills City Council emphasized the importance of smoking cessation programs and asked the Health and Safety Commission to discuss options for helping residents to quit smoking. Regulations have been developed over the past year at numerous Health and Safety Commission meetings where public comment was heard on the topic.

Therese Kosterman, Public Information Manager for the city of Beverly Hills informed Canyon News that there has been some opposition, but “most residents are in favor” of the new ordinance. Beverly Hills has implemented several no-smoking policies in recent years to promote healthy living. In 2014, the city updated the Municipal Code to include “vaping” in its definition of “smoking.” In May 2017, Beverly Hills prohibited smoking in the public right of way, unless actively travelling.

A 2010 report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicated that approximately 8 percent of Beverly Hills adult population smokes, which is lower than the Los Angeles County average smoking prevalence rate of 14 percent. For additional information on the development of the ordinance and other city smoking regulations, visit beverlyhills.org/smoking or call (310) 285-1014.