BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, April 3, Sacramento Police Captain Marc Coopwood was named as the Beverly Hills Police Department Assistant Chief of Police, according to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills.

A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Capt. Coopwood began his career in 1994 with the Sacramento Police Department. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2004, Lieutenant in 2011, and Captain in 2015. He worked in patrol, special operations, narcotics, internal affairs, and investigations divisions. Capt. Coopwood is currently serving as the President of the California Peace Officers’ Association, which provides California law enforcement personnel with resources for leadership development and training. He has a master’s degree in emergency service administration and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He attended the FBI National Academy, POST Command College and the PERF Senior Management Institute for Police.

“I am honored to become a member of the Beverly Hills Police Department,” Capt. Coopwood said. “This a top-notch organization that proudly serves a world class community. I look forward to working closely with Chief Spagnoli and members of the Beverly Hills Department, to continue moving the department forward.

Capt. Coopwood added, “Through partnership with city leaders, employees and the community, we can accomplish great things.”

Capt. Coopwood will be second-in-command to Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli, assisting the chief in managing day-to-day operations and being a key member of the department’s senior policy team.

“Marc has had a solid track record in enhancing police services, mentoring and statewide leadership,” Chief Spagnoli said. “He exemplifies the department core values of Respect, Integrity, Courage, Commitment and Honor.”

Chief Spagnoli added, “The Assistant Chief of Police will play a critical role in managing daily operations. I look forward to continuing the advancement of the police department, strategic planning and enhancing City security and safety in Beverly Hills.”

Capt. Coopwood will be sworn in at a public ceremony on April 21 at 3 p.m. at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.