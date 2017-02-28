BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department arrested five suspects in connection to a strong arm robbery at a boutique located in the 9500 block of Brighton Way. Lieutenant Lincoln Hoshino of the BHPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that the incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Friday, February 24.

The suspect exited the establishment with two bags valued in excess of $3,300 and forced themselves out of the store, fleeing on foot into the business district. Authorities responded within minutes and immediately engaged in two simultaneous foot chases for the suspects running in different directions. All five suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects included Marcelle Christion, 20, of Los Angeles, Cassidy Poston, 19, of Los Angeles, Ladrina McFarland, 19, of Los Angeles, a female juvenile, 16, of Los Angeles and a male juvenile, 16, of Los Angeles. The BHPD has not yet released photos of any of the suspect in the robbery.

With assistance from CCTV and Air Support from the Los Angeles Police Department, field officers were able to pinpoint in real time information identifying the other suspects who participated in the crime. Three other suspects were located in the business triangle and taken into custody. Each of the suspects were arrested for PC 211 – Robbery and PC 182 – Criminal Conspiracy.