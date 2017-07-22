BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect connected to a series of assaults in the region.

The assaults transpired during the evening hours on Thursday, July 20 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the following areas: 200 block of North Rodeo Drive, 400 block of North Canon Drive, and the 9600 block of South Santa Monica Boulevard, indicated Lt. Elisabeth Albanese, Public Information Officer for the BHPD in a press release to Canyon News.

During each incident, the suspect approached a female victim and made physical contact by grabbing the victim. Each victim in each incident was able to escape the suspect, only suffering minimal or no physical injuries. A preliminary investigation from authorities indicate the suspect’s motive may have been sexual in nature.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20-30 years of age, standing 6 feet to 6 feet and 2 inches tall, 6-with a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with black lettering, dark gym shorts, red tennis shoes and a dark baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department’s Tip Line at (310) 288-2659.