BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a theft suspect who struck on October 12. In a press release sent to Canyon News from Lieutenant Elisabeth Albanese of the BHPD, the incident transpired in the 400 block of N. Beverly Dr. The male suspect approached an outdoor patio table where the victim was sitting.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s laptop from the table and fled the scene. The laptop was recovered by authorities, but the suspect is still unidentified and still on the loose. Authorities have described the suspect as an African-American male, between the ages of 20-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a red and tan hooded sweatshirt, light blue torn jeans and carrying a cross-body satchel at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (310) 285-2158.