LOS ANGELES–The body of San Fernando Valley native Elias Rodriguez, 14 (who went missing on February 17), was discovered near the Los Angeles River in Los Feliz on Saturday.

The LAPD released a press report on February 23 stating that police officials along with members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Los Angeles School Police, and San Fernando Police Department had commenced an investigation to find Rodriguez. Last Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council issued a $50,000 reward for information regarding the teen’s location.

According to video footage discovered at the Cesar Chavez Learning Academies (located at 1001 Arroyo Ave. in San Fernando), he had left a voicemail for his mother on the day he went missing, informing her that he was walking to his grandmother’s home from school during a storm.

The LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau’s Deputy Chief Robert Green sent out a text message informing recipients that the teen’s body had been discovered around 1:15 p.m. at 3510 W. Los Feliz Blvd adjacent to Interstate 5 (18 miles away from Pacoima Wash, where he had been walking on en route to his grandmother’s home). Green also told reporters that the body, which had been in the water for approximately eight days, was “too battered” for family members to view.

Although the cause of Rodriguez’s death is unknown, police officials noted that his body may have been swept away during the storm by water that feeds into the river.

Authorities did not initially identify the body as that of Rodriguez. However, CBS Los Angeles announced on Sunday that family members (who have requested privacy) confirmed his identity.

CBS Los Angeles also spoke with Mayor Eric Garcetti, who asserted that, “There is nothing more painful than the loss of a child, and the thoughts and prayers of all Angelenos are with the loved ones of Elias Rodriguez,” he continued, “Words cannot capture the agony that Elias’ grieving family has felt since his disappearance. I’ve asked my Crisis Response Team, who have been with the family, to do everything possible to help them through what is surely their worst nightmare.”

Canyon News spoke with Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD and Rudy Molano, an investigator for the Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner-Coroner. Neither Lopez nor Molano were able to provide additional information on the case.