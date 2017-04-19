BRENTWOOD—On Tuesday, April 18, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles was evacuated after a bomb threat was received at about 2:50 p.m. According to reports, an individual made a “threatening phone call” to the museum, located at 1200 Getty Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass area.

“Somebody stated, ‘There is a bomb. Get out,’” Los Angeles Police Department officer Tony Im told the Los Angeles Daily News.

Following the threat, no visitors were allowed inside the Getty Center. Museum officials advised guests inside the buildings to leave. At around 4:15 p.m., the museum’s Twitter account confirmed that visitors were asked to leave “on advice from @LAPDHQ,” and that staff would follow.

“We are working closely with the LAPD, which in an abundance of caution has asked us to close the Getty Center early and begin moving visitors from the site,” the museum said in a statement.

LAPD officers arrived at the scene, and a bomb squad was later dispatched. No suspect or threat was found at the museum.

“@LAPDHQ has concluded its investigation of the threat received this afternoon,” the museum tweeted at 5:54 p.m. “The Getty Center will open as usual at 10 a.m. Wednesday.”

According to the museum’s website, nearly 2 million visitors come to the Getty Center and the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades each year. The J. Paul Getty Trust, which operates the two Los Angeles locations, is an art institution dedicated to the “presentation, conservation, and interpretation” of the arts. Its four programs offer resources and expertise to the general public and to professional communities.