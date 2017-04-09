HOLLYWOOD—There were new movies at the box-office this weekend, but they were no battle from previous flicks that have dominated business at the multiplex. For the second consecutive weekend, “The Boss Baby” maintained the top spot earning $26.3 million. The film in less than 10 days has already amounted over $90 million at the domestic box-office. Expect the flick to cross $100 million by mid-week.

The other animated/live-action flick generating massive business is “Beauty and the Beast” which landed in second place with just over $25 million. After close to a month in theaters the film has earned over $420 million domestically. I would argue it’s very possible the flick will cross the $500 million mark before its run at the box-office wraps.

Nabbing third place, was the latest installment in the “Smurfs” franchise, “Smurfs: Lost Village” with a disappointing $14.1 million. Far less than previous outings in the franchise that mounted massive numbers on a global scale. I guess there can be such a thing as too much animation at the box-office. With “Boss Baby” and “Beauty and the Beast,” it was apparent audiences choose to go with flicks that had a bit more buzz behind them.

Landing in fourth place was the comedy “Going in Style” starring Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman with $12.5 million. Rounding out the top five was “Ghost in the Shell” with $7.3 million. Big disappointment for a flick that cost over $100 million to produce, and so far has only grossed a dismal $31 million domestically.

This weekend will see a new champion as the eighth, yes count it people eighth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “The Fate of the Furious” invades theaters just in time for Easter. The action-flick will open big, but the question is without Paul Walker how big will the debut be?