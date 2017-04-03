HOLLYWOOD—Well Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” had its grip on the box-office for more than 2 weeks, but a new flick has dethroned the champ at the multiplex. The Dreamworks animation flick, “The Boss Baby” found a way to edge out “Beauty and the Beast” for the top spot with an impressive $49 million plus debut. The animated flick starring Alec Baldwin was expected to put up a fight with moviegoers, but some expected “Beast” to still eek out the win.

“Beauty and the Beast” landed in second place earning $48 million. In just 3 weeks in theaters, the live-action flick has earned over $395 million at the domestic box-office, and is certain to cross the $400 million mark by Monday. The highly anticipated “Ghost in the Shell” starring Scarlet Johansson did not live up to its hype with a dismal $19 million. Rather the action-flick can rebound seems unlikely at this point.

The reboot, “Power Rangers” fell to fourth place with $14.5 million bringing its domestic box-office just mere millions from crossing the $70 million mark. Rounding out the top five was “Kong: Skull Island” with $8.8 million. “Kong” so far has earned $147 million domestically and is likely to cross the $150 million mark by the end of the week.

I’d argue that “The Boss Baby” and “Beauty and the Beast” will battle for a box-office gold once again this weekend, before everything changes on April 14 with the release of “The Fate of the Furious” which is certain to dominate the multiplex until May when “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” arrives in theaters to kick of the summer movie going season.