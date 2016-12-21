NORTH HOLLYWOOD—Ernest Shawn Reyes, a 34 year-old bouncer at the North Hollywood bar NoHo, was charged with murder in the death of Wilfredo Rodriguez, 47, of Arleta on Thursday, December 15.

Reyes has been accused of punching an intoxicated Rodriguez who landed in the street and was struck by a dark Sedan, which resulted in his death. The altercation occurred around 1:45 a.m. on the 6300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, noted the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison reported the incident’s location outside of the Star Garden topless bar.

Reyes was arrested around 6 a.m. on December 15. His bail was set at $1 million.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Deputy District Attorney Nathan Bartos will preside over the prosecution. If convicted, Reyes could face up to 15 years in state prison. He is expected back in court on January 12, 2017 for his arraignment.

The case is still being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. The hit-and-run driver has yet to be identified.