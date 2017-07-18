CHICAGO, IL—17-year NHL veteran Brian Campbell, 38, announced on Monday that he has officially hung up his jersey and skates. He will now join the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office, assisting the team with business operations such as public relations, marketing, and youth enterprises.

Campbell hails from Strathroy, Ontario and was initially selected 156th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1997 NHL Draft. He commenced his professional career with the team in 1999-00.

The five-foot-ten, 192-pound former defenseman signed a one year deal with Chicago prior to last season. He returned to the team after a five-year stint with the Florida Panthers (2011-2016), which followed a three-year stretch with the Blackhawks (2008-2011), including a Stanley Cup win in 2010. Campbell made 80 regular-season appearances and collected 17 points (five goals and 12 assists), 24 penalty minutes, and a plus-12 rating.

In his 17 seasons with the Sabres (1999-2008), San Jose Sharks (2007-08), Blackhawks, and Panthers, Campbell appeared in 1,082 regular-season games and totaled 504 points (87 goals and 417 assists) and 277 penalty minutes. In 107 career playoff games, he posted 44 points (nine goals and 35 assists) and 40 penalty minutes. He was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy in 2012 (while playing for Florida), which is issued to the player who “exhibits the best sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with excellent play.”

“I’m excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life. I’m grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I’m thankful for this new opportunity,” Campbell shared.