WESTWOOD—The UCLA Bruins rallied from a 19-point first half deficit to defeat the No. 5 ranked Oregon Ducks on Thursday, February 9.

The Bruins didn’t gain the lead until the final minutes of the game when Aaron Holiday made a 3-pointer with four minutes remaining.

“We know we can score with all the teams in the country so it’s just about being tough on the defensive end,” Holiday said.

UCLA managed to regain momentum after calling a timeout following a run in which Oregon scored 14 points in five minutes to begin the second half.

“When your down 19, you got to have help and our guys did a great job helping each other,” UCLA head coach Steve Alford said.

Lonzo Ball led the Bruins with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Holiday scored 15 points off the bench and grabbed seven rebounds and three assists. Thomas Welsh had 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists while Bryce Alford contributed 12 points and four assists. T.J. Leaf added eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

Dillon Brooks had 19 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Ducks, who have won five of their last seven games. Tyler Dorsey scored 19 points and Payton Pritchard added 13 points and four rebounds. Jordan Bell contributed nine points, a game-high 15 rebounds and three assists. Chris Boucher had eight points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Ducks are 21-4 on the season and second place in the Pac-12. Oregon will host the USC Trojans in their next game on Saturday, February 11.

UCLA has won three straight games, moving to 22-3 overall and third place in the Pac-12. The Bruins will host the Oregon State Beavers next on Sunday, February 12.