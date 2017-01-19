SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica City Council voted to allocate $22,000 to Beautify Earth for mural projects for businesses throughout the city.

According to the Santa Monica Daily Press, Beautify Earth was originally slated to paint 50 murals in Santa Monica with three murals along Broadway at Broadway Wine and Liquor, the American Red Cross building at 11th Street and Golden Bridge Yoga at 7th Street already completed.

With the influx of these recent funds, Beautify Earth can start coordinating with businesses and artists to paint more murals along the streets of Santa Monica including five murals in the Mid-City area on Broadway and Colorado Boulevard and five on Pico Boulevard, according to Evan Meyer, founder of Beautify Earth.

Meyer points out that painting is the easiest, simplest, most impactful way to fix a very serious, third world problem and to get rid of the fear of blight among people.

A testimony to the mission of Beautify Earth, a mural called “Create” depicting the hair of beautiful woman blending into clouds and the cosmos can be seen at 2114 Pico Blvd.

According to reports from Santa Monica Daily Press, a few businesses have expressed their interest in decorating their exteriors through murals, but none have signed contracts for new projects as of yet.